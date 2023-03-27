Better not to eat a salad in the evening: myth or true?

Lettuce is healthy, but when eaten in the evening it is said to ferment in the stomach overnight and cause indigestion. Is that really true?

Those who do without salad in the evening because they fear flatulence and problems with digestion no longer have to hold back: In truth, the body digests salad in the evening just as it does during the day.

Is an evening salad unhealthy for some people?

However, some people do not tolerate raw food as well as cooked vegetables. You can counteract this by eating salad with enough fat, for example in the dressing, and protein, for example in nuts and feta cheese.

By combining fat and protein, the stomach prepares the food well for digestion and gradually releases the lettuce into the intestines. In this way, the body can absorb the nutrients and roughage better and there is no need to worry about digestive problems.

Is a salad in the evening good for losing weight?

Another diet myth that persists: Eating after 6 p.m. makes you fat. This statement is actually controversial. “Some say, ‘Yes, food is metabolized worse after 6 p.m.’ However, it could not be clearly proven whether it actually promotes weight gain,” says ecotrophologist Manuela Marin from Berlin.

That’s why the nutrition expert advises: “I would say that you have to observe this practically on yourself. Certainly, for the reason that you may not be able to sleep afterwards, it is not exactly advisable to eat a sumptuous meal very late. It There’s this old rule: Eat breakfast like a king and then eat like a pauper in the evening. That’s certainly not wrong.” So a salad in the evening is really not a bad idea.

Recipe: Easily digestible shopska salad

Starter salad on a plate: Bulgarian feta cheese is grated over the “shopska salad” at the end. (Source: Andrea Warnecke/dpa-tmn)

If you are now in the mood for a salad, why not try this recipe: Shopska salad is a traditional starter in Bulgaria. It is easy to prepare and the combination with sheep’s cheese and oil makes it easy to digest.

500 grams of tomatoes

2 cucumbers

1 Paprikaschote

1 onion

200 grams of feta cheese

parsley, vinegar, salt, oil

1. Cut the tomatoes into large pieces or cubes and slice the cucumbers. You can either chop the onion or cut it into crescent slices.

2. Thinly slice the peppers, add the spices and oil and stir.