Big Brother: Marcos Ginocchio the big winner of the reality show. exclusive photos

The night that many expected has arrived: the gala where the great winner of the reality show will be known “Big Brother”, after more than 5 months of confinement and coexistence to win the biggest prize, a house and 15 million pesos. With the conduction of Santiago del Moro, Telefe summoned thousands of people outside the channel’s studios who came to the place to support their favorites in this edition of “Big Brother”.

After 11 p.m., Del Moro announced that third place as a finalist was taken by Julieta Poggio, who received thousands of applause from her fans at the entrance to the studio and she was very euphoric and happy. The lace took as a gift a trip to a destination that will soon be known and was captured by Minuto Neuquén, who was there from the first moment on this unforgettable night.

Juliet Poggio.

The finalist was more than happy to learn that she came out in third place.

The looks of the participants of “Big Brother”

All the contestants who went through the program were there to support their peers, the three finalists of this edition.

Juliana Diaz and Maxi Giudici. Photos: (Mono Gómez, Neuquén Minute).

All the participants who went through the program attended the study to support their peers in “Big Brother” and they were parading down the catwalk.

Coti Romero. Photos: (Mono Gómez, Neuquén Minute).

Ariel Ansaldo. Photos: (Mono Gómez, Neuquén Minute).

Augustin Guardis. Photos: (Mono Gómez, Neuquén Minute).

Daniela Celis and Thiago Medina. Photos: (Mono Gómez, Neuquén Minute).

Daniela Celis. Photos: (Mono Gómez, Neuquén Minute).

Romina Uhrig. Photos: (Mono Gómez, Neuquén Minute).

Lucila “La Tora” Villar. Photos: (Mono Gómez, Neuquén Minute).