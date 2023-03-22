BK-46 took command when the playoffs started – SIF coach dejected after the blowout loss: “This is the level difference between the teams”

The play-offs in the men’s handball league have started with two quarter-finals. In Karis, BK-46 beat Sjundeå IF with twenty goals, while the Helsinki teams HIFK and Dicken kept pace.

The West Nyland derby between BK-46 and SIF was decided early. When seven minutes had been played, BK-46 went up to a 5-0 lead and just over ten minutes later the numbers were written 11-3.

SIF never came close and the match became something of a transport stretch. BK’s victory figures were finally written 38–18.

In the BK camp, spirits were high. The coach Andreas Rönnberg gave praise to the goalkeeper Rony Leven and was also satisfied with the rest.

– The defense worked well today and then it’s just a matter of running. Nico showed how important he is to the team, he says according to the handball association.

“This is the level difference”

Nico Rönnberg was clearly the best scorer of the match with his twelve goals. Before the match, there were question marks for both Rönnberg and Jac Karlsson, but both BK stars could play.

– We are back at our level and from here we must improve, states Nico Rönnberg.

SIF coach Jan Hagman admits that the task was too tough.

– This is the level difference between the teams. Developmental to play matches like this when it is going with speed, says Hagman.

Advantage Dicken in the Helsinki derby

In the Helsinki derby HIFK–Dicken surprised the guests and the final score was 20–25. Dickens’ spurt came midway through the game as the team went from 10–10 to 18–13.

HIFK’s coach Rostislav Grinisshin looks ahead.

– Our game was sloppy. The team was not ready to fight for the victory, says Grinisjin on the handball association’s website.

In the Dicken camp, the tone was the opposite.

– I am satisfied with the entire team’s effort. All players were loaded, says coach Ken Sirenius.

The quarter-final stage continues on Saturday. Three matches are required for advancement. Cocks and GrIFK are directly qualified for the semi-finals.

Results

BK-46–SIF 38–18 (20–8)

BK-46: Nico Rönnberg 12, Miska Henriksson 7, Sebastian Säkkinen 6, Robin Sjöman 3, Oliver Nordlund 3, Jonathan Ekman 2, Linus Lundqvist 2, Roy Lindqvist 1, Jac Karlsson 1, Linus Sjöman 1.

SIF: Christoffer Modig 4, Liam Hagman 3, Filip Churlevski 3, Dmytro Turchenko 3, Vincent Voutilainen 2, Daniel Walander 1, Anton Luuppala 1, Niki Tuominen 1.

Audience: 622 spectators

BK-46 leads with 1–0 in matches.

HIFK thicknesses 20-25 (10-12)

HIFK: Vladimir Knopinskii 7, Evgeny Semenov 4, Joel Hagström 3, Viktor Grönmark 2, Oscar Udd 2, Jakob Meinander 2.

Dicken: Filip Söderlund 8, Benjamin Peitsaro 4, Armi Pärt 4, Roni Syrjälä 3, Joacim Broman 3, Benny Broman 1, Timmy Thor 1, Anton Rémy 1.

Audience: 104 spectators

Dicken leads with 1–0 in matches.