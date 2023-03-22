The 10 most expensive footballers in Liga MX according to Transfermarkt

Mexican soccer has several quality soccer players and some of the best in the American continent, currently according to the portal specialized in market value, Transfer market has appraised the best elements of Aztec football.
In the following list we present the 10 best valued soccer players in the Mexican First Division championship.
The 28-year-old Colombian striker plays for the Tuzos de Pachuca, recently arrived in Mexican soccer and is top 10 thanks to the 7 million euros for which he is appraised.
The 29-year-old striker from Uruguay plays for the UANL Tigres and in recent years his value has gone down due to his little activity on the pitch, but despite this he is still enough to be among the most valuable in football Mexican.
The 28-year-old Argentine striker has been part of the Tigres UANL since this tournament, and is at his highest point of value since last tournament he was a scoring champion and Mexican soccer champion and for this reason he was signed by one of the most powerful teams .
The 24-year-old attacker from Uruguay has reached his peak with the Diablos Rojos de Toluca, after not having any activity with the Tigres UANL with the scarlet team, he is a benchmark and his market value has risen considerably.
After being one of the best midfielders in Mexican soccer and having been champion with the Tuzos, in addition, having been the most outstanding player of the Mexican team in the Qatar World Cup 2022the blue and white player has increased his value in the market.
The soccer player from Rebaño Sagrado has been one of the most outstanding Mexican elements in the last year, for this reason his market value has increased, although he is currently coming out of an injury that took him away for approximately two months, he is expected to return to return to his best level.
The Máquina midfielder has become one of the best midfielders in Mexican soccer and a recurring national team, for this reason his value is one of the highest on the market.
The 30-year-old Argentine attacking midfielder has been with the Gang for several years and is usually a regular starter for the team. Currently, due to his age, his value has decreased compared to previous years, but he is still in the top three of the most valuable of Mexico.
The 23-year-old midfielder emerged from the Tuzos de Pachuca youth academy and in recent times has become a fundamental element in the team’s scheme Guillermo Almada and he was one of the essentials for the achievement of the championship, he is already a selection prospect and is expected to be an important piece in the coming years.
The 28-year-old midfielder from Tigres UANL, is the most expensive soccer player in Mexican soccer and is the highest value he has reached in his career.