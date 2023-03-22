DIRECT. PSG-Wolfsburg: the Parisiennes on the offensive without finding the fault

After finishing second in their group, the Parisiennes of Gérard Prêcheur welcome Wolfsburg in the quarter-final first leg of the Champions League on Wednesday.

The women’s team of Paris Saint-Germain receives, at the Parc des Princes, the German team of Wolfsburg, Wednesday March 22 (9 p.m.), on the occasion of the quarter-final first leg of the Champions League. In great shape since January (eight games unbeaten), the capital club qualified by finishing second in their pool behind Chelsea, with three wins, a draw and two losses. The key to the meeting could be in midfield, between two teams that like the possession game (both close to 60% on average).

On the other side, the Wolfsburg players have only lost twice this season and finished first in their pool B, undefeated with four wins and two draws. Very offensive team, it is the one that shoots the most in the competition, just behind the untouchable Barça. Parisians have been warned.