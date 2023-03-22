In the footsteps of Naples’ Kim: Korean talent on Bavaria’s radar

FC Bayern scouts travel all over the world to identify top talent. The Asian market also plays a major role here. For example, the Japanese Taichi Fukui (18) and the South Korean Hyun-ju Lee (20) found their way to Säbener Straße, where they play for the regional league team of the record champions.

With Ji-Soo Kim, another Korean could appear in Bayern’s jersey from the summer. Already in January, ‘Chosun’ reported on the interest of Munich and Sporting Lisbon. FCB have already contacted Kim’s employer Seongnam. After FTinformation, the two clubs remain interested in the Korea U20 international.

Bayern have scouts in Korea who are scrutinizing Kim’s performance and development. In addition to Sporting, other clubs from the top European leagues are now competing for the defender, such as FT could now find out.

Parallels to Naples’ Kim

Not only the family name connects the youngster with Min-jae Kim (26) from SSC Naples. Like his namesake, who is already established in Europe, Ji-Soo breaks the 1.90 meter mark and is at home in central defence. Accordingly, the K-League professional knows how to assert himself in duels and aerial duels.

Kim made 19 League One appearances for Seongnam last season. The 18-year-old defensive giant has fought for his regular place over the course of the season and gained important experience game after game, which prepares him for a potential move to Europe. However, he was unable to prevent his team from being relegated to the K-League 2. This in turn makes a timely change all the more likely.

In March, Kim was with the U20 national team in the semi-finals of the U20 Asia Cup. He has already demonstrated for his club and for the South Korean teams that the defender has an extraordinary amount of potential. It remains to be seen whether the Munich team will ultimately be awarded Kim. In any case, the competition is not sleeping.