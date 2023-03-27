Bloober Team’s CEO believes it is realistic to sell ten million copies of their game

Bloober Team has so far focused primarily on horror games, but while The Medium and the Layers of Fear series have been huge financial successes, they don’t seem to be selling multi-million copies.

Nevertheless, Bloober Team CEO Piotr Babieno now believes that sales figures of ten million are within reach. In an interview with Polish Banker he says that while there is no concrete expectation that Silent Hill 2 Remake will sell that much, the concrete expectation is that their titles will soon reach these heights:

“We can assume that 10 million copies sold is a range that will soon be realistic for us.”

Silent Hill 2 Remake is expected to be released before the end of the year and the studio has stated that development is almost almost complete.