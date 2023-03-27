Redfall has neither a store nor microtransactions

Redfall still looks like a typical live service title, but there are indications that Arkane is adapting and changing the concept a bit as we approach its launch in early May.

For example, we know that they are working on removing the requirement for an always-on internet connection when playing by yourself, and there are also no microtransactions or even an in-game store. However, in an interview creator Harvey Smith says it will be the studio’s most supported title to date:

“We try to be very clear that there are no microtransactions and there is no store in the game. We’re very proud of that. If you find a costume in the game, then you can have it, as simple as that. Other than that, Redfall will be our most supported game post-launch. We went with a server model, so we can update the game constantly. If we see a lot of people falling from ladders and dying, we can update the ladder code. If we see that nobody is playing this character, we can tweak this character and make them more appealing. We have plans for additional guns, costumes, monsters, characters, and more that we can’t talk about right now. But we have a strong year of updates, and it’s all either in the current game or it will be DLC. We try to do it as fairly as possible for people.”

Doesn’t that sound really great?