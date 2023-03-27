Booing Ochoa is ridiculous, rude and above all ungrateful

I could expect anything from Mexico vs. Jamaica at the Azteca Stadium, except the surprising and undeserved booing of Guillermo Ochoa, for no reason.

Jamaica’s first goal? A great goal that nobody could stop. The second, an own goal.

Little memory with Guillermo Ochoa

However, the boos grew, and grew undeservedly, cAs if Ochoa were to blame for all our misfortunes.

Yes, Guillermo Ochoa, the goalkeeper who saved that Neymar shot in Brazil 2014.

The one who took everything to consolidate the victory against Germany in Russia 2018.

The fact that He saved the parents and the penalty for Lewandowski and Qatar ’22.

Why boo Ochoa?

Booing Ochoa is booing one of the greatest references in Mexican soccerto a guy who has not tired of fighting to improve himself and mark his own milestones.

Ochoa is the first (and so far only) Mexican goalkeeper to have played in European soccer.

His time in France, Spain and Belgium can be questioned in many ways, but he never stopped fighting and training to be better.

scandal free and always focused on sports, Ochoa returned to Italy, where he has been considered one of the best signings of the season and one of the best goalkeepers in Serie A.

You can be for or against your goal to reach the 2026 World Cup (a new historical milestone); but sportingly speaking, his level keeps him one of the best and that is indisputable.

As long as you maintain that level, Why attack him, and worse yet, why boo him?

