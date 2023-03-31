Lewis Hamilton explains the reasons why he separated from Angela Cullen

Prior to Arabian Grand Prix, Lewis Hamilton shared a message that broke the hearts of many and many, and that is that the British pilot announced that he would no longer work with Angela Cullenwho for more than seven years had served as his trainer, physical therapist, assistant and almost almost his shadow.

Cullen had gained quite a following in the paddock, so she was well recognizable by the fans. At the 2022 Mexican Grand Prix they even gave her an ovation and several girls asked her for autographs and photos. It was impossible not to love her and seeing her outside of Formula 1 was a blow to many fans.

Angela Cullen at the 2022 Mexican Grand Prix

Angela Cullen at the 2022 Mexican Grand Prix / Sopitas.com

Why did Lewis Hamilton and Angela Cullen break up?

Two weeks after that announcement, Hamilton offered more details about the separation from Cullen, and hinted that Cullen decided to walk away from motorsports because of how demanding it isand it is that working in Formula 1 means spending a lot of time away from the family, not only for Cullen, but for managers, pilots, mechanics, engineers and even journalists.

“It’s an incredibly challenging role for anyone in those positions. There are many trips and a long time away from your family”, said Hamilton, who explained that during a Formula 1 season it is easy to create relationships as close as with Angela, since they share weekends, dinners and trips, among other things.

“Angela is living her life right now. He has so many great ideas of things he wants to do. We text each other almost every day. We keep skydiving together, we will always be in each other’s lives. We are stuck with each other, unfortunately or luckily.” said the driver of the Mercedes team.

Angela Cullen was the shadow of Hamilton for seven years / Getty Images

Hamilton highlights seven years with Cullen

Following Hamilton’s announcement in Arabia, Cullen shared another message in which she appreciated being close to the seven-time champion driver and said she was excited to see Hamilton’s next chapter. “Thank you for supporting me, believing in me and showing me the unlimited potential that we all have inside.” indicated the physiotherapist in her account from Instagram.

Since he arrived at Mercedes, Hamilton had as teammates Nico Rosberg, Valtteri Bottas and now George Russell, but he shared as much time with none as he did with Cullen, which is why he stressed that their relationship in sports was one of the longest.

“We’ve been through thick and thin, so I’m thankful our relationship is as good as it isand I think we’ve probably had one of the longest relationships in sports, so I’m incredibly grateful for her. and I love her very much”. Now is the time to dry the tears.

