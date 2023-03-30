Esteban Paredes sells farewell shirts to help homeless people

Esteban Paredes donated several shirts that were used in his farewell to the playing fields so that they can be sold and go to the aid of homeless people. These are already being commercialized and the fans can already help.

Esteban Paredes donated shirts that were used in his farewell at the Monumental Stadium. These will be sold and the money collected will go to “Ruta del Hincha”, a group that helps people living on the streets. It is worth noting that the presence of the historic scorer is not new in this type of activity, as Visogol is one of the volunteers, who is going to distribute food.

On this occasion, the idol of Colo Colo went a step further and donated several autographed shirts to be sold and with the money raised to go to the aid of those most in need. This action materialized this day and each one of them has already been put up for sale.

Through a published video, the scorer himself announced the start of this charitable cause. “These t-shirts go to help the Ruta del Hinchathat they do a very nice job, that I am always cooperating, helping with them,” said the former Colo Colo striker.

Along with the above, Paredes added that he hopes that the fans can participate and thus be able to cooperate. “These t-shirts They are going to be sold by page 1925 and I hope you can help and contribute in this beautiful cause that goes to the most needy”, closed the idol of the Cacique.

As noted above, the shirts They are already for sale on the page 125.cl. There, you can find different sizes, ranging from S to 2XL.