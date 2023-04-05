Colo Colo vs Deportivo Pereira: See LIVE and ONLINE date 1 of Group F of the Copa Libertadores 2023

There is nothing left for the premiere of the Cacique in the continental contest, where they will face the Colombian cast as a visitor.

Is today! The wait is over and during this day, Colo Colo will make his long-awaited debut in Group F of the Copa Libertadores 2023 visiting Deportivo Pereira at the Hernán Ramírez Villegas Stadium in Colombia.

Schedule: When does Colo Colo vs Deportivo Pereira play for date 1 of Group F of the Copa Libertadores 2023?

Colo Colo will face Deportivo Pereira this Wednesday, April 5 starting at 10:00 p.m. at the Hernán Ramírez Villegas Stadium in Colombia.

Television: Where to watch the match between Colo Colo vs Deportivo Pereira live on TV?

The match between Deportivo Pereira and Colo Colo will be broadcast by Chilevisión and Fox Sports 1, on the following channels depending on your cable operator:

Online: Who broadcasts live streaming the match between Deportivo Pereira and Colo Colo?

If you want to know where to watch the Deportivo Pereira and Colo Colo match live through a link, you can do it through Star+ and Pluto TV.

How do both teams get to this match?

The cast led by Gustavo Quinteros makes its debut in the continental competition after a revitalizing victory against Huachipato as a visitorwhich left him in seventh place in the standings with 14 units and four of the leaders.

For its part, the coffee team does the same after five games without knowing the victory (three draws and two losses) and are in twelfth position in the local tournament with only 12 points.

Gustavo Quinteros beats the debut in the Copa Libertadores 2023

In the press conference prior to the debut, Gustavo Quinteros praised the match and was clear in pointing out that “We have been playing well for two games and we have material to play better. Hopefully starting tomorrow we can play our best game, we come for the three points and for an ideal performance”.

Colo Colo vs Deportivo Pereira: Possible formations

Colo Colo: Brayan Cortes; Maximiliano Falcón, Matías de los Santos and Ramiro González; Jeyson Rojas, César Fuentes, Esteban Pavez, Agustín Bouzat and Leonardo Gil; Marcos Bolados and Damian Pizarro. DT: Gustavo Quinteros.

Deportivo Pereira: Aldair Quintana; Diego Hernandez, Geison Perea, Carlos Ramirez; Yilmar Velásquez, Jhonny Vásquez, Johan Bocanegra, Maicol Medina, Juan Pablo Zuluaga, Jimer Fory; Kenner Valencia and Arley Rodriguez. DT: Alejandro Restrepo.