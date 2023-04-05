DIRECT. Nantes-Lyon: the Canaries close to the opener ... Follow the first semi-final of the Coupe de France

FC Nantes, defending champion, faces Olympique Lyonnais on Wednesday, who have not reached the final of the competition since their victory in 2012.

In the soft underbelly of the league standings, Nantes receives, Wednesday April 5 at 9:10 p.m. (live on France 3 and on france.tv), an Olympique Lyonnais reboosted by their victory at the Parc des Princes against PSG last Sunday, on behalf of French Cup semi-finals.

The Yellow and Green would like to take their loyal and restless supporters back to the Stade de France on April 29, for a second consecutive final after that won in May against OGC Nice. On the Lyon side, a victory in the Coupe de France could look like a way to save the season and grab a place in the European Cup. A match to follow live with commentary.