BK-46 lacked sharpness – GrIFK won the first semi-final: “A fantastic effort”

Grankulla IFK has the home field advantage – and was better than BK-46 in the first semi-final in the home cave. Our attack worked very well, GrIFK pilot Mikael Källman enjoys after the 29–26 triumph.

BK-46 won all three regular season meetings against Grankulla IFK. In the two games in the upper end series, GrIFK was better.

At the same time, the last victory meant that the Grankulla team clinched a direct place in the semi-finals, while BK was forced to play in the quarter-finals against SIF.

The derby quarters fixed the Karislaget away in three straight games – in the first semi in Grankulla, they had to face the green and whites again.

GrIFK started better and never lost their lead. The final score of the semi-final was 29–26.

– A fantastic effort by the team, thanks the winning team’s coach Mikael Källman on the association’s website.

The guests lacked sharpness

The home team led by a few balls for most of the match, but at the end it got exciting. Miska Henriksson reduced it to 24-25 with just under ten minutes remaining and Ihor Skyba to 25-26 when just over six minutes remained, but the visitors did not get any closer than that.

– If we had been a little more sharp in the end, we could have even won – even though we didn’t play very well, says BK coach Andreas Rönnberg.

– Our attacking game was actually great. We had a bit of a problem with BK’s 7 against 6 game, so we’ll have to take a closer look at that, Källman thinks.

A Nico Rönnberg who is still struggling with back problems accounted for six of the BK goals. The guests’ best scorer was instead Sebastian Säkkinen with eight hits, for GrIFK Anthony Hellakoski was sharpest forward with seven goals.

– We stand too badly at the back and let Hellakoski wreak too much havoc. In addition, we burn too many situations from the edge, the line and the penalty spot, notes Rönnberg.

The semi-final series continues in Karis next Wednesday. Three wins are required for a place in the finals. The second semi-final series between Cocks and Dicken starts tomorrow.