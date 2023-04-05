Projection technician explains the great youth moment of Colo Colo

Eduardo Rubio, coach of Colo Colo Proyección commented on the triumph of the cast of Pedrero over Universidad Católica. Los Albos defeated their rivals four to one on field 2 of the Monumental Stadium. The colocolino strategist highlighted Enzo Romero, one of the figures of the Cacique and the match against the San Carlos de Apoquindo team.

In conversation with DaleAlbo, the former footballer of the Eternal Champion spoke about the victory, which left the Projection as the leading squad in the standings with 18 points, over Cobresal who has 15 but with two games less than Popular. Of course, one of them is precisely against Rubio’s men.

Rubio explained the good moment of Romero, his manager and one of the team’s promises, who did not have many opportunities last year. “They are processes, there are boys who mature earlier and there are boys who need more time. Enzo, when he started with Projection, he was 16-17 years old and he played with 21-year-olds. There are kids trained at that age to play with 21-year-olds. There are guys who have to wait for them and give them minutes ”began by saying who was champion with the cast of Macul.

To the above, he continued to mention the reason for his explosion at this moment in his sports career. In this way, the former player maintained that “today there are many fewer big players who can cover it up, Last year we had a lot of guys who came down from the squad who were in his position and the times they had to play, which were very few, it’s difficult play a match every 10, it is very difficult. And today, that he has continuity, he shows the qualities that he has always had.

To this, he took advantage of giving another example with other of his directed. The coach of the Projection gave the name of Martín Silva, another of the players that little by little is standing out in Colo Colothanks to the regularity and the minutes of play that they have been playing as indicated with Rubio, who also made it clear that “They are guys who need to play to show quality because they have the capacity.”

Now, Colo Colo Proyección will focus on its next challenge, which will be valid with Huachipato, a meeting that has not yet been scheduled, but is scheduled for the weekend of April 16 and in the south of the country.