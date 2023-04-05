Coupe de France: Nantes wins against Lyon and qualifies for its second final in a row

Nantes won their semi-final against Olympique Lyonnais (1-0) on Wednesday thanks to a fantastic goal from Ludovic Blas.

FC Nantes has the double in sight. Winner of Olympique Lyonnais in the semi-final of the Coupe de France (1-0), Wednesday, April 5, the Canaries have composted their ticket for the Stade de France. This is the second final in a row for Antoine Kombouaré’s men after that won against OGC Nice last year.

Apart from Paris Saint-Germain QSI version, we have to go back to 1999-2000 to see the same team retain its title in the Coupe de France. It was already Nantes. To repeat this feat on April 29, they will have to have FC Annecy – resident of Ligue 2 – or Toulouse, who face each other Thursday in the other semi-final.

Ludovic Blas capsizes the Beaujoire

In a Beaujoire who was just waiting to ignite for his team, the light came from Ludovic Blas, author of the only goal of the match on a brilliant sequence concluded by a powerful recovery (57th). Unstoppable for Anthony Lopes who had delayed the deadline until then despite Lyon’s defensive mistakes.





Because if the Gones had control of the ball, it was the defending champions who proved to be the most dangerous throughout the match. After barely a few seconds of play, the Cameroonian international Jean-Charles Castelletto, forgotten at the far post on a corner, forced the Portuguese goalkeeper to pull out a reflex parade on his line (1st). Nicolas Pallois’ partners then thought they opened the scoring when Samuel Moutoussamy took advantage of a poor alignment of the Lyon defense but his goal was finally disallowed for offside (31st). Pushed by their public from the start, Nantes finally took the advantage and did not weaken when, at the end of the match, OL threw their all away to try to come back.

Nantes never worried by Lyon

But while the only attempt on target on the Lyonnais side came in the 86th minute, the impression left by Laurent Blanc’s men remains that of a missed meeting, where they were never able to worry either Rémy Descamps or Alban. Lafont – evening substitute goalkeeper, came into play after the injury of his teammate (34th). Ninth in Ligue 1, Les Gones had the opportunity to save their 2022-2023 exercise but will have to settle for a second season without playing Europe.





A concern that FC Nantes may well not have if they win this 106th edition of the Coupe de France. One thing is certain, to see the number of supporters who invaded the Beaujoire lawn at the final whistle, it’s a new yellow wave that will sweep over Saint-Denis.