Gabriel Suazo breaks the silence after accusations by his former agent: “I never received an offer”

Gabriel Suazo responded fully to the accusations of his former representative, Alan Silberman, who during the day accused Fernado Felicevich of “theft” with the aim of harming Colo Colo and leaving him nothing economically.

Gabriel Suazo had the opportunity to defend himself. The former Colo Colo side broke the silence and explained each of the accusations made by his former agent, Alan Silberman. The national team was clear in pointing out that there was never a concrete offer to be able to leave something economical for the Cacique

In an interview with La Tercera, the player trained in Pedrero began by saying that while he was related to his former representative, he never received a real proposal that would allow him to leave and leave an economic profit for Pedrero’s squad.”All of that is a lie. Never in all the years I was with Silberman did I get a formal offer. Never“, launched the former captain of the Albos.

To the above, who is currently in Toulouse in Ligue 1 in France continued to attack Silberman’s sayings, mentioning that “It is totally a lie that an offer came to me and that I rejected an offer so that Colo Colo would not receive money. Totally lie. AND That is what makes me angry, because I don’t like the club that I love very much., which is where I was born and which has always been my home. And let me feel bad, that’s up to me. Let them say whatever they want about me, but what Don’t touch my love for Colo Colo or what Colo Colo is to me. I can’t allow that.”

Gabriel Suazo accuses Silberman of asking for excessive commissions

Suazo, who kept nothing back, continued to respond to each of the accusations made by his former agent. Despite mentioning that he never received a formal offer from Silberman, he later learned that they did exist and that he was never informed. “I began to find out that there were offers for me. And I imagined that there were, because being in the National Team, being the starter and captain of Colo Colo, playing in the Copa Libertadores, well, there has to be something. Unfortunately I began to find out that excessive commissions were being asked for them, where they received amounts that even I would not have received, as a transferred player. At no time did I receive an offer, not even as a free player,” added Suazo.

After that, he continued to report that the only thing that interested Silberman at that moment was the commissions that were going to be distributed after the transfer, maintaining that “Out of the 10 years I worked with them, they never sent me a formal offer.. The only thing that interested them was the commission. He was not interested in which club, or in which league or where he ended up.

Of course, Suazo made it clear, at all times, that he would have loved to leave money in Colo Colo. “I would have loved to leave money to the club, but unfortunately, an offer to do so never came. At no time”, closed the former player of the Eternal Champion.

Currently, Suazo has earned a place in the Toulouse starting eleven and also in the Chilean team, where he played the last friendly against Prague played at the Estadio Monumental.