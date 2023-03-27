Book of the day: Sell without selling

In the world there are more and more entrepreneurs who want to see their businesses succeed, so learning and applying good strategies can be a good way to sell more. Given this, there are books like Selling without Selling: Strategies for Negotiating with a Human Sense, which can teach you how to take your venture to the next step.

In Mexico there are more than 4 million 230 thousand small and medium-sized companies and according to data from the Mexican Institute of Social Security, 7 out of 10 jobs within Mexico are created by an entrepreneur. And according to the National Institute of the Entrepreneur, during 2019, 35,000 businesses were opened nationwide every month. It is estimated that 33 percent of entrepreneurs are between 25 and 34 years old.

The same source highlights that in Mexico entrepreneurship has boosted by 14 percent that companies obtain income outside the national market. One of the striking and interesting aspects is that 52 percent of these companies work from home or do not have an office.

In this sense, the book by the author Álvaro Aldrete Morfín will lead you to the best knowledge, since he is recognized as one of the most professional insurance agents in Mexico, and divides his time between customer service and the conferences he gives both in our country and in the United States.

In this work, the specialist explains in this book that understanding that his job is not to sell, but to get them to buy from him.

With this, it is an innovative perspective, and not infrequently controversial, in which a negotiation strategy is the result of mixing similar doses of planning, persistence and human values ​​that are rarely associated with buying and selling transactions. such as humility, dignity and empathy.

