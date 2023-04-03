Boris Becker claims that Barbara Becker is to blame for the marriage

tz stars

Split

Almost everything has already been reported about Boris Becker’s marriage-ending affair. But now the former tennis pro tells more details and even blames his ex-wife for the end of the marriage.

The tennis pro Boris Becker (55) is now sharing against his ex-wife Barbara Becker (56). About 22 years ago, Barbara Becker filed for divorce against her husband. It was immediately clear to the public: the reason had to be the tennis player’s affair with Angela Ermakova (55). He cheated on his pregnant wife and less than six months after the birth of Barbara’s son Elias (23), Angela’s daughter Anna (23) was born.

Boris Becker’s marriage conclusion is not exactly positive … © Future Image/Imago

The Beckers were married from 1993 to 2001 and their marriage broke up with a lot of media attention. Relatively speaking, Barbara Becker always held back in the media and hardly shared anything against Boris. Nevertheless, the public got everything: the conception of the extramarital baby in the “Nobu” restaurant in London and also all other details about the ended marriage. That’s why Boris Becker’s new comments are very surprising.

Boris seems to blame Barbara for the end of the marriage

The tennis pro now expresses himself in the Apple documentary “Boom Boom! The World vs. Boris Becker” on his past. He even blames his ex-wife for the breakup. Because Barbara is said to have tried to save the marriage. Boris says she said, “Well I still love you and I still want to be with you and let’s find a way somehow.” Joker card back and said, ‘Shut up, because if the world knew what you did, you’re doomed.’” It seems like he blames his pregnant wife for the exit from marriage, since she didn’t could just get over his affair and the baby he had conceived.