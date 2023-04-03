“Detlef Mausi has slayed”: Detlef D. Soost enchants the Internet with dance choreo

tz stars

From: Luis Teschner

Split

A TikTok video shows Detlef D. Soost rehearsing for a dance performance at a hairdressing fair. Users in the comments are enthusiastic.

Düsseldorf – Most people know him from his time as a juror on the show ‘Popstars’. Even then, the native Berliner was known and loved above all for his dance choreographies. We are talking – of course – about Detlef D. Soost. With his dance school and 60 partner clubs throughout Germany, he is still an integral part of the German dance scene.

Detlef D. Soost receives a lot of encouragement on TikTok for a video of a dance rehearsal. © Robert Schlesinger/dpa

Soost was recently online with rehearsal videos for a dance performance at the Top Hair hairdressing fair in Düsseldorf, which took place on April 1st and 2nd, 2023. The short clips show Soost and his dance group dancing to Destiny’s Child’s 2000 hit “Lose My Breath.” There is a lot of encouragement for Detlef and his moves in the comments.

TikTok loves dancing Detlef D. Soost – “I love Detlef”

It remains to be seen whether Detlef D. Soost, who has always been known as a bald man, is the right candidate for the show act at a hairdressing fair. If you want to see him with hair, you have to watch his appearance in the RTL series “Undercover Boss”, in which he wore a wig. Irrespective of that, his fiery choreography full of swinging hips is very well received and most users write compliments – also for his ‘hair’:

“Detlef Mausi slayed”

“Give him gooorl”

“I love Detlef”

“But Detlef also has by far the most beautiful hair”

The video was viewed more than 180,000 times on TikTok – so Soost and his dance group (from the Tanzsportschule Tanz an in Schweinfurt) managed to have a small viral moment. There is also a whole video of the almost 5-minute dance show at the hairdressing fair on Instagram.

It features Soost and his dancers dancing to a medley of songs including “Buttons” by the Pussycat Dolls and “I Came Here For Love” by Sigala. Judging by the applause after the performance, the performance is at least as popular in real life as it is online.

Last year, Detlef D. Soost appeared in the ZDF television garden and also delighted the audience there. (loud)