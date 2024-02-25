Actor Kenneth Mitchell dies at 49

The world of cinema is in mourning. The famous actor Kenneth Mitchell He died at the age of 49 due to the illness he had suffered for five years. amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS)as confirmed by his own family.

They were the ones who, through a statement issued on X’s social network (formerly Twitter), wanted to say goodbye to the interpreter: It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Kenneth Alexander Mitchell, beloved father, husband, brother, uncle, son and dear friend.. Ken was widely known as an actor in many films and television shows. He has played an Olympic hopeful, an apocalypse survivor, an astronaut, the father of a superhero, and four unique Star Trekkers.

A statement in which they talk about Mitchell’s dedication to his family: He was diligent and hardworking in everything he did, but as a father these traits found their fullest expression. He was extremely dedicated to being a positive and fun force in his children’s lives. Regardless of his later disabilities, Ken discovered a higher calling to be more of himself for his children. Ken will always be proud of who his children have become.

But, they also address the illness he faced: For five and a half years, Ken faced a series of terrible challenges due to ALS.. And in true Ken style, he managed to overcome each one with grace and commitment to live a full and happy life in every moment.

A long career in film and television

The Canadian actor leaves behind a great legacy in the world of the seventh art. He has participated in numerous projects between film and television, participating in Jerichowhere he played Eric Green in a total of 27 episodes between 2006 and 2008.

Now, before that, Kenneth Mitchell went through other productions such as Frequency, The Miracle, CSI: Cyber, Ghost Rider, Switched at Birth, and even the famous NCIS series: Los Angelesa recognized production in the United States.

Additionally, on the big screen he has participated in other productions such as Captain Marvel and Star Trekwhere they wanted to pay tribute to him: The entire Star Trek family sends its condolences to Mitchell’s family, friends, beloved series and fans around the world.