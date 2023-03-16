‘Boy Meets World’ Star Ben Savage Is Married To Tessa Angermeier Screen Rant

See the gallery





Image Credit: Shutterstock

Ben Savage is a married man! A guest at Ben and Tessa AngermeierThe nuptials spilled the wick in a newly discovered Instagram post from February in which she congratulated the newlyweds and shared some photos from the big event. “Congratulations Mr & Mrs Savage, we couldn’t be happier for you ‘guuuyyyss’,” the caption read. Some photos of the 42-year-old man boy meets the world the alum and Tessa’s wedding showed them at the altar and posing for photos with their wedding guests. In a cute photo, Tessa walked down the aisle with who was presumably her father with a big smile on her face.

Tessa wore two wedding dresses for her special day. She walked down the aisle in a simple strapless dress with no bling or lace and a lace-embellished floor-length veil. For the reception, she changed into a white flapper-inspired dress and white sneakers. Meanwhile, her hubby looked dapper in a classic black tuxedo and bow tie.

Hot Items Currently trendy now



The actor and the graphic designer started dating in 2018 and went Instagram official in August of that year. Ben announced his engagement to Tessa in January with a photo of them standing on the grass that surrounded a pond. In the photo, Tessa leaned over her fiancé and placed her left hand on his chest, which was adorned with a sparkling diamond ring on her ring finger. “The best is yet to come,” Ben captioned the post, which can be seen below. It’s unclear if Tessa made an engagement announcement on her own social media, as her Instagram page is set to private.

Between his engagement, his wedding and his revived political career, it was certainly an exciting start to 2023 for Ben. He announced his candidacy for Congress as a Democrat in the seat of California’s 30th district a week after revealing his engagement. “I’m running for Congress because it’s time to restore trust in government by delivering sensible, innovative, and compassionate solutions to our country’s most pressing problems,” he wrote in a 6 Instagram post. March. “And it’s time for passionate new leaders who can help move our country forward. Leaders who want to see government functioning to its fullest capacity, unhampered by political divisions and vested interests. The position he is running for is currently held by the Democratic representative. Adam Schiff.

Ben ran for a West Hollywood City Council seat in 2022, but was unsuccessful. If elected to Congress, he hopes to “increase, improve and expand access to health care, education and housing,” according to his website.

More about Ben Savage

Related link A report: Jeffrey Soffer: 5 things to know about Elle MacPherson’s ex linked to Gisele

Click to subscribe to receive our free daily HollywoodLife newsletter to get the hottest celebrity news.