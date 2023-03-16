Dragon Ball Super: Sexy fan art shows Kaulifla and Kale as Super Saiyan 4

Dragon Ball Super: Sexy fan art shows Kaulifla and Kale as Super Saiyan 4

Leave a Comment / Sci&Tech / By / March 16, 2023

One of the most acclaimed arcs of Dragon Ball Super It is the Universal Survival Arc, also known as the Tournament of Strength Arc, fourth in the manga and fifth in the anime, in which we first saw Kaulifla and Kale.

Also Known As Caulifla, this warrior is a Saiyan from Planet Sadala of Universe 6. She is a young delinquent, leader of a gang, who was recruited by Cabba to be a member of Team Universe 6 to participate in the Tournament of Force. She is considered as a secondary antagonist and the one who protects Kale.

Related Posts

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *