Brandon Ingram and the Pelicans punish some Nuggets without Jokic

Chicago (USA), Mar 30 (EFE).- Brandon Ingram signed the second triple double of his career and directed the victory of the New Orleans Pelicans in the field of the Denver Nuggets (107-88), who paid the Serbian Nikola Jokic is out.

Ingram contributed 31 points, eleven rebounds and ten assists in the victory against a Nuggets who had their worst offensive performance of the year, with only 88 points. His previous worst mark was 94 points.

Still without Zion Williamson, who warmed up early in the game while waiting to complete his recovery from a muscle injury, Ingram continued to show off at a high level and has two triple doubles in the last seven days.

The Pelicans conceded just forty points to the Nuggets in the first half and they won a victory that places them only half a game behind the Golden State Warriors, sixth, who occupy the last place that gives direct access to the ‘playoffs’ .

The Pelicans have a balance of 39-38 against the Warriors’ 40-37, in a Western Conference in which balance reigns.

The Nuggets are leaders of the West (51-25) and are already beginning to think about the postseason.

Without Jokic, out due to a sore right calf, Jamal Murray had 21 points, four three-pointers, and seven assists, while Bruce Brown contributed 19 points.

But the Pelicans triumphed with authority, with CJ McCollum leading with 23 points and six triples. Trey Murphy contributed fifteen points with three triples.

In the other game played this Thursday, in a reduced program of two games, the Boston Celtics hit the table by winning 140-99 in the field of the Milwaukee Bucks, in a game between second and first in the East, respectively. .