She is a “savior of Ukrainian children” in Russia – is internationally wanted

In a new report, the Ukrainian government states that more than 19,000 children have been taken out of the country to Russia or Russian-occupied territories.

– Ultimately, this is about wiping out Ukrainian culture. She herself has said that they come to Russia, and they learn to love Russia. They are largely forced to repress their Ukrainian origins in order to become fully Russian, says Bengt Norborg, Ukraine correspondent.

Counter-accusations

In March 2023, the International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant against President Vladimir Putin – and Vlova-Belova.

– From the Russian side, they laugh this off and have come up with counter-accusations. Arrest warrants have also been issued against members of the ICC. But the fact is that neither Putin nor Llova-Belova can travel particularly freely in the future, says Bengt Norborg.

But who is Maria Llova-Belova?

Hear Svt’s Ukraine correspondent tell about the woman who is said to be the architect behind the program.