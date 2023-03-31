One hundred wildflowers for the coronation of King Charles III.

To celebrate the coronation of British King Charles on May 6th, 100 flower meadows are to be planted and upgraded throughout England. It should bloom near the stone age monument Stonehenge and at the Jewel Tower in the London district of Westminster, the British monument preservation organization English Heritage announced today.

The 74-year-old monarch, who is known for his love of nature, should be honored with the project. At the same time, it will also help revitalize the country’s wildflower-rich grasslands, according to Britain’s PA news agency, citing the organization.

The flower meadows in England have declined by 97 percent since the 1930s. A total of 25 flower meadows are to be upgraded and 75 new ones created.