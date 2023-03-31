Medio Metro denounced a false account that issued negative comments on its behalf

El Medio Metro denounced a false account on Twitter (Facebook/Medio Metro Oficial)

the character of half meter He is currently one of the most viral on social networks and it is because his particular dance steps earned him the sympathy of Internet users. Like any person who achieves fame, he is subject to identity theft with the creation of false accounts, as he denounced in a publication.

It may interest you: Pirate Sound clarified why it rejected the Medio Metro greeting during a presentation

jose edward rodriguezrose to fame for his unique way of dancing during the presentations of the pirate soundwho accompanied the footsteps of the acquaintance half meter with the voice of Julian Ramirez owner of the sounder However, he became more relevant when he decided to separate from it, alleging bad payments, for which he announced that he would work for him.

With this, the character gained several followers, although several haters were also born who considered him ungrateful for turning his back on those who helped him make himself known. Like all celebrities, José Eduardo is exposed to being believed fake accounts in their name, some may be as a tribute, however there are others who seek to take advantage of it.

It may interest you: This is the new step that Sound Pirate invented

He half meter He took advantage of his Facebook account to show that his identity had been impersonated on Twitter, with an account that uploaded everything he published on his official page. Something that caused confusion among Internet users, since the user made use of exclusive images of the character, so it was easy to believe that it was the original.

The Twitter account with the user @MedioMetro_Ofi had taken advantage of the character’s name, which has the official record in the name of José Eduardo, to generate controversy by issuing comments on current affairs. Some of them were not positive, so the sonidero dancer began to be singled out for the content of the tweets.

José Eduardo shared a screenshot with the comments made on his behalf. (Screenshot/Official Half Meter)

“Friends, help me report this Twitter account, it has nothing to do with us, we don’t share your thoughts either,” was the description that accompanied the publication on the Official Media Metro page, along with a screenshot of the account they want to report. .

It may interest you: Medio Metro sought reconciliation with Pirate Sound

Despite the fact that the complaint was made on March 13, the account has not yet been cancelled, even people have begun to interact with it, despite knowing that it is not the original character. Counting on more than 16 thousand followerssomething that allows you to trend your tweets.

The fake Medio Metro account on Twitter has generated controversy in recent weeks due to the comments it issues on current affairs, something that differentiates it from the official Facebook page, where only photos and videos are uploaded. The most recent of them was in reference to the rescheduling of the concert of billie eilishwhere he described the decision made by the singer as the worst.

Medio Metro has been singled out for the comments made on the account (Photo: Instagram)

“Billie Eilish did the worst for the fans, it is raining, hailing or hot and I do not cancel an event. Always thinking of my public first ”, are the words that she placed the false account regarding what happened in the sun forumwhere the rain forced the event to be postponed one day.

Although it is not the only thing he has taken part in, giving his opinion on the death of celebrities such as Chabelo either Rebecca JonesHe even expressed a few words against Julián Ramírez and Sonido Pirata, after he ignored the Original Medio Metro during an event in San Juan Tianguismanalco.

Although José Eduardo himself appeared in a video explaining what happened during that moment, recounting something different from what his false Twitter account had pronounced.