“It’s to bust my head”: fans can’t believe this cameo in The Mandalorian

Every Wednesday, season 3 of The Mandalorian continues on Disney+. The series with Pedro Pascal continues to surprise fans of the universe Star Wars. The proof with this character who was invited by surprise in episode 5. Internet users are amazed!
After a long (even very long) wait, fans of The Mandalorian have been filled for a few weeks. Din Djarin, Bo-Katan Kryze and the adorable little Grogu have returned to service, and we’re going from surprise to surprise! After the appearance of the Mythosaurus which is much more important than we think, Mando and Bo-Katan joined the Mandalorians after finding redemption on their planet. As Grogu begins to train to follow in his adoptive dad’s footsteps, we find out what really happened to him on Coruscant during Order 66, with the return of an actor who played a fan-hated character . In episode 5, available on Disney+ since Wednesday March 29, another familiar character made an appearance. But to realize it, you had to have seen the animated series Stars Wars Rebels.
This character of Rebels invites himself into The Mandalorian
In this new unreleased from season 3 of The Mandalorianfans of the universe Star Wars were more than surprised to see a familiar character. It is Zeb, full name Garazeb Orrelios, who made an appearance in the live-action series. This character is one of the heroes of Star Wars Rebels, an animated series broadcast between 2014 and 2018, and available on Disney+. Steve Blum, who doubles him, even reprized his role for this surprise appearance. A double gift for the fans! Zeb crossed paths with Carson Teva at a bar. Episode 5 of the third season of The Mandalorian revealed what happened to Moff Gideon after his arrest at the end of season 2. Spoiler: the big bad of the series disappeared after an attack on the ship which transported him.
Internet users surprised by this cameo in The Mandalorian
If Internet users were not more surprised than that of the fate reserved for Moff Gideon, the appearance of Zeb had its effect! Many of them shared their joy at this unexpected return. “Zeb Orrelios cameo in #TheMandalorian is to blow my mind that“ ; “See Zeb in live action I’m feverish” or “I can’t believe I saw Zeb Orrelios in live action” posted netizens on Twitter. Zeb is not the first character from an animated series to appear in a live-action series of the universe. Star Wars. Ahsoka Tano debuted in season 2 of The Mandalorian and will soon have her own series. In The Boba Fett Bookfans also saw the villainous Cad Bane, seen in Star Wars : The Clone Wars.
