Brazil vs Morocco | How to watch the selection’s friendly live?

This Saturday (25) the Brazilian national team starts a new cycle of the World Cup. After the frustration in Qatar, the team takes the field to face Morocco at Ibn Batouta Stadium, in Tangier, starting at 7 pm (Brasília time). And if you want to know how to watch this friendly match live, the Canaltech will help you.

Still without a defined replacement for coach Tite, the green-and-yellow team will be led temporarily by Ramon Menezes, coach of the U-20 national team. And there will be a lot of news in relation to the team that was eliminated by Croatia in the quarterfinals of the World Cup in Qatar.

Vitor Roque, sensation striker for Athletico-PR; Andrey Santos, midfielder who recently returned to Vasco; Emerson Royal and Ibañez are some of the new faces confirmed among the starters against a dangerous opponent, who was a semifinalist and a great sensation at the 2022 World Cup. Raphael Veiga, from Palmeiras, should be an option for the second half.

On the Moroccan side, coach Walid Regragui maintained the backbone of the team that enchanted and surprised everyone at the World Cup held in Qatar. Among the highlights of the team are goalkeeper Bounou and midfielders Amrbat and Ziyech, the latter being the most dangerous of all and who will require special attention.

Brazil vs Morocco: likely lineups

Brazil (Coach: Ramon Menezes – interim)

Ederson; Emerson Royal, Militão, Ibañez and Alex Telles; Casemiro and Andrey Santos; Rodrygo, Paquetá and Vinícius Jr.; Victor Roque.

Morocco (Coach: Walid Regragui)

Bounou; Hakimi, Aguerd (Yamiq), Saiss e Mazraoui (Allah); Ounahi, Amrabat e Sabiri; Ziyech, En-Nesyri and Boufal.

Brazil vs Morocco: where to watch?

The friendly between Brazil and Morocco scheduled for this Saturday, in Tangier, will have news on the field, on the bench and also in the places where you can watch the game. The match will be broadcast on open TV, the internet, via streaming and YouTube, but not by the same vehicles that broadcast the World Cup to Brazil.

On open TV, the match between Brazil and Morocco will be on behalf of Band, which paid to have the friendly match exclusively on national territory. The same company will also make the game available through its website (Band.com.br) and streaming Bandplay.

ESPN will broadcast the game in Brazil exclusively on closed TV and Star+ streaming, also belonging to the Disney Group, will share the broadcast.

On YouTube, fans will be able to honor the return of Galvão Bueno to the games of the Brazilian National Team. The iconic narrator bought the rights and will broadcast the match between Brazil and Morocco on his own channel on the platform with the help of old broadcasting friends such as Arnaldo Cezar Coelho and Casagrande. Zico, Flamengo’s idol, also has a confirmed presence.

Brazil vs Morocco