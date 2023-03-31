British police will not be able to access TikTok on service phones

A Metropolitan Police, the UK’s largest police force, is prohibited from accessing TikTok and other social networks on their mobile phones.

The 30,000-member police force thus becomes the latest major organization to ban its employees from accessing the Chinese social networkafter the US government, NATO and Brussels have also prevented their members from installing the application on service devices.

The measure will be applied with an update of the software installed on the mobile phones of law enforcement agents, that will not allow access to certain social networks.

WhatsApp, explained a source from the Metropolitan Police to the British newspaper The Mirrordoes not make this list, however.

President Oliver Dowden announced this month that TikTok, that uses an algorithm adapted to the viewing history to suggest videos related to the user’s tastes and interestswill no longer be allowed on British government employees’ mobile phones.

Fears surrounding the Chinese application revolve around the possible leakage of user data, as some argue that the company behind the social network, ByteDance, may be forced to provide this data to the Chinese government.

