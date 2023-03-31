After 20 Years of Warnings, Researcher Calls for AI Ban

-
Elon Musk and over a thousand researchers signed a petition to halt AI research for at least 6 months.
Eliezer Yudkowsky pointed out that the letter calling for a pause in AI development is not enough, as this should be final.
And investigator from IA called Eliezer Yudkowsky has been warning about the technology for over 20 years and currently says we should ‘shut everything down’ and issue an ‘indefinite worldwide’ ban as there could be negative and irreparable consequences.
The impact of AI today
The intelligence artificial It has been a topic of discussion in recent months and recently the progress of this sector has been seen so much that a pause has even been requested since its development could be counterproductive. So much Elon Musk as scientists, including Steve Wozniak and engineers from Google y Microsoftsigned a petition at futureoflife.org to stop research related to artificial intelligence for 6 months since it was described as “a great risk to humanity.” The letter, promoted by Future of Life Institutean organization created to monitor the way in which the technologyhas received more than 1,100 signatures.
As if this were not enough, the impact is so great that it was even banned throughout Italy, the GPDP (Guarantor for the Protection of Personal Data) of that country ordered the ban with immediate effect on the use of ChatGPThas even ordered this Friday the blocking of this function of OpenAIfor alleged illegal collection of personal data.