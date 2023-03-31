After 20 Years of Warnings, Researcher Calls for AI Ban

Elon Musk and over a thousand researchers signed a petition to halt AI research for at least 6 months.

Eliezer Yudkowsky pointed out that the letter calling for a pause in AI development is not enough, as this should be final.

And investigator from IA called Eliezer Yudkowsky has been warning about the technology for over 20 years and currently says we should ‘shut everything down’ and issue an ‘indefinite worldwide’ ban as there could be negative and irreparable consequences.

The impact of AI today

The intelligence artificial It has been a topic of discussion in recent months and recently the progress of this sector has been seen so much that a pause has even been requested since its development could be counterproductive. So much Elon Musk as scientists, including Steve Wozniak and engineers from Google y Microsoftsigned a petition at futureoflife.org to stop research related to artificial intelligence for 6 months since it was described as “a great risk to humanity.” The letter, promoted by Future of Life Institutean organization created to monitor the way in which the technologyhas received more than 1,100 signatures.

In the petition, the experts note: “In recent months we have seen how AI labs have launched into an uncontrollable race to develop and deploy digital brains with more and more power than anyone, not even their own creators, they are able to reliably understand, predict or control”. However, said researcher has indicated that this request is not enough, for which reason he avoided signing the letter since it seemed to him something serious that the investigations were stopped for only 6 months. However, recently a group of lawyers from the United States filed with the FTC to stop new releases of GPT by OpenAIarguing risks to privacy and public safety. The same founder of OpenAI, Sam Altman has declared his fear for the advancement of his own AI. “We also need enough time for our institutions to decide what to do. Regulation will be critical and will take time to work out; although the current generation AI tools are not very scary, I think we are potentially not that far from the ones that can be scary,” said the director of OpenAI.

As if this were not enough, the impact is so great that it was even banned throughout Italy, the GPDP (Guarantor for the Protection of Personal Data) of that country ordered the ban with immediate effect on the use of ChatGPThas even ordered this Friday the blocking of this function of OpenAIfor alleged illegal collection of personal data.

After 20 Years of Warning, Researcher Calls for AI Ban