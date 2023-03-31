State-of-the-art technology in security cameras allows greater protection against possible threats inside and outside the home

Keeping homes protected has become one of the main concerns of Chileans in recent times. According to data from the latest measurement by Paz Ciudadana, 59% of those surveyed say they have implemented or reinforced security measures in their homes due to fear of crime, and 71% said they avoid leaving their homes at certain times.

Even more so for parents, whose safety of their children is essential. One of the most effective ways to protect them is through security cameras. These have become a key element to ensure the peace of mind of heads of household; Being video surveillance equipment that allows us to deter possible threats and maintain constant monitoring of the house.

An option for home security

“Placing cameras both outside and inside the house is an excellent option to monitor home security, especially thinking about those children who have to be left alone when they return from school because their parents work”comments the Channel Sales Manager of EZVIZ, Víctor Farfán.

There is a wide selection of security products on the market that offer advanced features to give parents peace of mind and protection. From EZVIZ, for example, video surveillance equipment has high image quality technologies, which also allow communication between users, real-time alerts and improved night vision. “These cameras are designed to provide security and comfort for parents who cannot be home to receive their children after school”adds Farfan.

interesting models

Below we highlight some of the most complete EZVIZ security cameras, designed to monitor the arrival of children home after school:

● BM1: This model is the first EZVIZ baby monitor. It has crying detection, warns if the little one leaves his crib, and even automatically plays relaxing music for the baby. This camera can be easily installed anywhere in the house and also outside it. The most important thing is that the battery lasts all night.

● BC1C: product with rechargeable battery and 100% wireless design that offers complete home protection for up to 210 days on a single charge. Its installation is simple and can be done anywhere to improve security. It has color night vision technologies, two-way audio, active defense, among other features. This product also allows you to create unique voice messages to deter threats.

● C3TN: It is dust and water resistant and can withstand the most difficult weather conditions, such as torrential rain and even snow. With this model, the user can view and record everything in 1080p High Definition (HD) to capture the sharpest and most vivid details. The camera also includes two infrared lights to provide clear night vision up to 30 meters. This device comes with a built-in noise canceling microphone, which can pick up clear audio in the surroundings.

● C8C: Ideal model for the user to be able to see everything that happens outside his home. This device has a microphone that comes with built-in noise cancellation, so audio is picked up clearly. One of the main features of this device is the detection of people with AI technology, which manages to intelligently capture the movement of the human form in real time.