Bruce Willis soon to be a grandfather for the first time, his daughter Rumer Willis confides in her pregnancy

In a few weeks, Bruce Willis will become a grandfather for the first time. His daughter Rumer Willis, born of his love with Demi Moore, is pregnant with his first child. In the columns of Peopleshe confides.
Bruce Willis’ health is not improving. A year ago, he put an end to his career because of his health problems. He confided to be reached aphasia, a disease that affects his cognitive abilities and prevents him from speaking and writing. Since then, he has been enjoying his family, who never miss an opportunity to share time together, even if his condition is deteriorating. Last February, Rumer Willis, his eldest daughter, announced that a new diagnosis had been made. “We now have a more specific diagnosis: Frontotemporal Degeneration (known as FTD)“, she confided. Fortunately, in the midst of this bad news, a maid should point the tip of her nose in a few weeks. Her eldest daughter, born of her relationship with Demi Moore, is pregnant with her first child.
Rumer, Bruce Willis’ daughter opens up about her pregnancy
From the American magazine People, Rumer Willis has shared new pictures of her pregnancy which is slowly coming to an end. The opportunity for her to confide in this new role that she is about to discover at 34 years old. One thing is certain, she wants her loved ones to be as gaga as she and her companion will be. “We’re a family of weirdos, and I love it so much. I really hope that will be the case with this child as well. It’s my favorite thing, laughing with my family“explains the one who finds it “amusing“to be the first to welcome a child in this”big family“.
A pregnancy that brings “excitement and joy” to everybody
Rumer Willis has already planned everything. She doesn’t want to know the sex of her baby until she comes into this world, even though she already has several names in mind. As for her birth, she wants it to be as natural as possible, and preferably at home. This arrival in the Willis clan makes the happiness of his father who will become grandfather for the first time at 68. In the columns of the magazine, she evokes the very positive consequences of this pregnancy on her loved ones, and especially her father who is fighting against the disease: “It just brings an excitement and joy that has been so enjoyable to share with my whole family.“