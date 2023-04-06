Leiblachtal helps Ukraine – Another edition

Another edition for the Ukraine relief campaign! The calls for donations so far have seen a great wave of willingness to help in Leiblachtal and beyond.

Since the first transport, seven trucks with more than 120 tons of relief supplies have reached the war-torn Ukraine. Thank you very much!

Now the Hörbranz transport company Christian Bechter starts again by truck in the direction of the crisis area.

This time the collected donations from Leiblachtal will be delivered directly to a children’s hospital in Dobromyl in western Ukraine.

Leiblachtal helps! Collection of relief supplies for a children’s hospital

On this occasion, the Leiblachtal communities are starting the aid campaign “Leiblachtal helps” again.

We are therefore asking the public again for their support.

The truck, which we load directly with the donations, will be parked at the parking lot at the former Salvatorkolleg on Wednesday, April 19, 2023 from 4 to 7 p.m.

What is mainly needed

Groceries, beverages, sweets, canned goods, pasta, rice, potatoes, carrots, fruits (apples are best to transport), long-life dairy products, flour

Children’s clothing, diapers, wet & dry wipes, baby food

sleeping bags, insulating mats

Medical products,

plasters, bandages

Hygiene items for adults, children & babies

pet food

Hints

In order to be able to transport the goods safely, we ask that they be delivered in closed boxes or bags.

In addition, please label the packaging so that the contents are known.

Companies can also donate entire pallets again – these will be picked up. Donations in kind are tax deductible for companies.

Contact

stand for detailed questions

Freight forwarder Christian Bechter, Tel. 0660 686 58 16, email [email protected]

and the Deputy Mayor of Hörbranz, Stefan Fischnaller, Tel. 0664 384 53 01, Mail [email protected]

available.

donation account

At the same time we are again collecting donations for the relief effort. The funds received are used to buy relief supplies, which are brought directly to the site.

Ukraine Help Leiblachtal

Donation account:

IBAN: AT50 3743 1000 1006 9243

Thanks again for the willingness to help!