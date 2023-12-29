Buenafuente and his dart at Pablo Motos: If you make a joke about him, he may call you an ant

Pablo Motos has been one of the great protagonists of the 2023 review that Andrew Buenafuente He made in yourselves, from TV3. The presenter recalled some of the most notable events of this year such as the decisive role of Carles Puigdemont in the future of Spain, the riots and altercations in Ferraz due to the amnesty law or the alarm that deafened all of Madrid as a result of the DANA.

It also rescues the moment in which Pablo Motos acknowledged that he is ashamed of being Spanish because of the negotiations between Pedro Sánchez’s Government and Catalan independence groups.. This year there have been many things that we have not seen coming. Police beating cayetans. Puigdemont being key to the stability of Spain or Pablo Motos saying that he is ashamed to be Spanish.

This was not all, Buenafuente is attacking Requena. This time, he remembered the interview that his counterpart did with Alfonso Guerra in The Anthillwhere the former vice president of the Government said he felt sorry because comedians cannot talk about anything, just as they did in other times. I feel very sorry for comedians because they can’t talk about anything anymore. Before there were jokes about homosexuals, about dwarfs… Everything. Motos supported his speech. There was everything… Now as a comedian when he does a show, he spends more time saying what he can’t talk about than what he knows. Many comedians work here.

If you later make jokes about Pablo Motos…

Good source He sounded an alarm, similar to the one issued by Civil Protection during the DANA, and I thought it was a call from Pablo Motos. What a scare! He thought it was Pablo Motos, who takes Alfonso Guerra to his program. He always led a top-level politician, like Pedro Guerra. Sorry! I was referring to Alfonso Guerra, although Pedro is a great guy..

The presenter continued with the irony, although he stopped making jokes and pranks about Pablo Motos in case he receives a complaint from the Antena 3 program. If you later make jokes about Pablo Motos, an ant may call you and tell you: Pablo is very worried because you make jokes about him.. I tell them: seriously? and they answer me: you know what I want, right? And you answer: Well, the El Hormiguero card!