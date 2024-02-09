The Panamanian model Gracie Bon continues its fight to get bigger seats on planes. After her call to airlines so that bodies like hers could fly comfortably went viral and appeared on news portals around the planet, the young woman is not willing to give up and continues to emphasize this problem that he has every time he gets on a plane.

It was a few weeks ago when his bad experience on airplanes went viral. Many responded to your viral petition with criticism of her figure and also suggested that they should buy two seats when traveling to be comfortable. But all these negative comments have not stopped her motivation to seek a change in the planes and on social networks she responds to everyone who suggests she buy two seats.

“Buying two seats doesn’t solve my problem. Planes are too small for big people. It’s 2024, bodies change, so planes should change too. I don’t want to lose my butt to get on a plane, so give me another solution or “Just make the seats bigger.”said Gracie Bon in a new Instagram video, in which she shared images showing her discomfort when flying.

Although many took her request as a joke, in a conversation she had with TMZ, the Panamanian influencer made it clear that her request is real and commented that she is used to buying two seats. She also clarified that she really thought flying first class would be the solution, but it wasn’t, so she insists that airlines modify their seats to be larger.