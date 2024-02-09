It’s here! Ovi launches its long-awaited album “El asere de aseres” with collaborations with Gente de Zona, Nacho and Harryson

Ovi is out! After months of waiting and expectation, Cuban singer Ovidio Crespo has just released his album El asere de asere. An album composed of 18 songs among which we find stellar collaborations with artists such as Gente de Zona (the duo formed by Alexander Delgado and Randy Malcom), Noriel, Harryson, Luar La L, Darell or Nacho.

The release of this album, which finally saw the light of day on February 8, was postponed several times. However, the wait has been worth it for Ovi’s followers, who can now listen to his new work on all digital platforms.

The titles of the topics that are part of El asere de asere son:

“Intro”; “Ven arrebatate” with Ryan Castro and Polima Westcoast; “Poco a Poco” with Alemán, CRO and LIT Killah; “As long as you don’t come back” with Blessd and DannyLuz; “At 16” with Noriel and Neutro Shorty; “He got tired” with Pailita; “At the other level” with Darell and Luar La L; “All Eyes On Me” featuring Dei V; “Sola se pegado” with El Jordan 23 and Julianno Sosa; “Nothing is like before” with Strangehuman and Ronny J; “Mi bandolera” with Gente de Zona; “Tú andas con los poó” with Kiko El Crazy and Harryson; “Summer” with Juhn; “From the heat” with Mont; “Smoking and Alcohol” with Micro TDH and ADSO; “I like you” with Nacho Mendoza; “The bush is giving” and “He left to survive.”

The Cuban artist, who currently resides in Miami, expressed his happiness for this release hours before it premiered on his social networks. “What a joy El asere de asere finally comes out this Thursday, February 8. Thanks to all the artists and producers who collaborated with me, thanks to you for waiting for me all this time,” said Ovi, before thanking his mother for being part of the video of the song “Intro” playing the güiro.

What do you think of the new Ovi album?