BVB: Dortmund apparently lures Bellingham with a mega offer

Jude Bellingham could leave BVB in the summer.Bild: imago images/Marc Niemeyer

Bundesliga

Jude Bellingham’s contract with BVB runs until 2025. Nevertheless, there is every reason to worry that the Briton will leave Dortmund in the summer. Liverpool FC, Man City and Real Madrid are said to be interested in him and he is not averse to a change, according to various media reports in recent weeks.

Meanwhile, BVB is already looking for a suitable successor. In the past few days there have been rumors about Youri Tielemanns from Leicester City. Nevertheless, it is clear: Dortmund would like to keep Bellingham. In order to be able to do this, a new plan is said to have been developed that has it all.

BVB now wants to be specific at Bellingham



According to the “Bild” that Dortmund’s sports director Sebastian Kehl makes a magnificent offer. On the second weekend in April, Kehl is said to want to invite not only Bellingham, but also his father and advisors.

At the meeting, the Brit should then be persuaded to opt for an extension to 2026. However, the priority should be to keep Bellingham at BVB for the coming season. The midfielder can then switch through an exit clause that includes a fixed transfer fee.

BVB demands record fee for Jude Bellingham

This should be far above the market value of the 19-year-old. There is talk of at least 150 million euros that Dortmund should demand for the English international.

In order to convince Bellingham of the deal, the club should lure him with a huge salary increase. Accordingly, the Brit will no longer be six million euros in the future, rather Get paid 15 million euros per season. That would make him the highest-paid BVB player of all time.

Real Madrid, Man City, Liverpool: the competition never sleeps

The proposal would thus be a win-win situation. Nevertheless, the other interested parties could provide even stronger arguments, especially since it has been assumed to date that there is no exit clause in Bellingham’s current contract.

It is not unlikely that the Brit will switch to the Premier League and thus back to his home country. Because apart from Real Madrid, the English teams are the only ones who could pay a transfer fee of more than 100 million euros.

Man City star lures Bellingham to him



For example, Man City took over Jack Grealish in 2021 from league competitor Aston Villa for 117.5 million euros. He recently joked with Bellingham via Instagram that he should switch to him, after which Bellingham joked that Grealish could also come to BVB.

Nevertheless, it remains questionable whether the interested parties would be willing to put such a high sum on the table for the Brit in the event of an extension in Dortmund. In addition assume that he currently has various lucrative offers to choose from. So it remains exciting for all parties for the time being, until the 19-year-old has made a decision.