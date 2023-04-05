BVB list: Konstantelias in first place?

Borussia Dortmund is apparently one of those interested in Giannis Konstantelias (20). The Greek ‘Gazzetta’ reports that BVB is keeping a close eye on the attacking midfielder from PAOKO Saloniki. This was also the case on Sunday when they met AEK Athens (0:1).

According to the ‘Gazzetta’, Konstantelias is even number one on Dortmund’s worldwide talent list. A BVB advance is conceivable with the dribbling right foot in one of the upcoming transfer windows. The contract with youth club PAOK runs long-term until 2027.

Clubs from England and Italy are also said to have noted the name of the young Greek, who made his senior debut in March. RB Salzburg allegedly failed in the past with an offer of ten million euros – PAOK demanded twice as much.