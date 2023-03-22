Call of Duty would be optimized for PlayStation even after Activision purchase, Microsoft says

Even after a possible takeover of Activision Blizzard, Call of Duty would continue to use all the features of the PlayStation consoles, says Microsoft.

This, in turn, would not only put the PlayStation versions on par with the Xbox versions, but surpass them.

More than equality

Microsoft informed the British Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) that this applies to the haptic feedback of the PlayStation 5’s DualSense controller. On the Xbox, this is simply not possible with the current controller.

Even in the course of a takeover, such things would not simply be ignored.

More on the subject:

“The parties specifically note that there is no basis in the preliminary report for any ‘beyond parity’ commitment that would compel Microsoft to develop a PlayStation version of CoD that has more features than the Xbox version,” it says (via VGC).

Sony had previously expressed concerns that Microsoft could deliberately introduce errors and bugs into the PlayStation versions. Microsoft, on the other hand, argues that it’s in the company’s interest to release the best possible version so more people buy it.



To see this content, please allow targeting cookies.



Manage cookie settings



To see this content, please allow targeting cookies.



Manage cookie settings



“With Microsoft releasing CoD on PlayStation in line with its concessions, Microsoft has great incentive to develop games with optimized support for PS5 features like haptics and future consoles to maximize sales on the platform.”

To further persuade, Microsoft has made agreements with Nintendo and Nvidia (GeForce Now), among others, to bring Call of Duty and other games to their platforms for ten years.

Furthermore, it is argued that a period of ten years is sufficient for Sony to create a competing product for Call of Duty.