Callya: Vodafone announces prepaid annual tariff with 40 GB, 5G & Co



After Telekom and O2, Vodafone will also enter the annual rate business. From March 21, the network operator will be offering its customers a Callya prepaid package with 40 GB of data volume, 5G use and Allnet flat rate for telephony and SMS for EUR 100 per year.





According to Vodafone, the new Callya annual tariff is intended to combine “the peace of mind of a fixed-term contract and the advantages of a prepaid tariff”. Instead of the monthly data volume limit, customers can allocate their quota themselves with an annual package. This theoretically eliminates the disadvantages that unused data volume expires or additional data packages have to be booked in intensive months.

For the time being, Vodafone is launching its Callya annual package with a quota of 40 GB, which can be used in both the 4G and 5G network. There is also an all-network flat rate for all telephone calls and text messages within Germany. A total of 2400 call minutes and SMS are available for other EU countries. From March 21, 2023, the one-off price will be EUR 99.99 for both new and existing customers. Discounters and supermarkets such as Edeka, Aldi, Netto and Tchibo as well as the two network operators Telefnica O2 and Telekom have been offering similar annual tariffs for some time now. While the annual data volume is similarly high here at +/- 10 GB, there are various restrictions, either in the limitation of data rates (max. 25 Mbit/s) or in the distribution of the data volume to a maximum of three gigabytes per month.

More Callya bonuses in March and April

Apart from the annual tariff, Vodafone is offering double the data volume for all new customers who opt for a Callya tariff paid monthly in advance in the period from March 21 to April 18, 2023. However, this should only be made available for the first six months. The contingent in the Callya area will therefore temporarily increase to up to 30 GB per month, for example in the Callya Digital tariff.



Vodafone Callya tariffs

Prepaid options from 4.99 euros





to offer



See also: