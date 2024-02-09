Camila assures that King Carlos III is feeling very well, despite his diagnosis

LONDON.- Camila, the wife of Charles III said Thursday during a visit to the south of England that the rey He is very well despite the circumstances, referring to the cancer who was recently diagnosed.

“The king is doing very well under the circumstances,” the British queen declared during an official visit to Salisbury Cathedral, responding to a man who told her that he hoped her husband was well.

“He is very touched by the letters and messages that have been sent to him from all over. It is very encouraging,” Camila added.

During the queen’s visit, Charles III stayed at the rural residence of Sandringham, in eastern England, where the monarchs moved on Tuesday.

The monarch was last seen on Wednesday leaving his London residence, his first appearance since the announcement of cancer, to go to his Clarence House home to nearby Buckingham Palace to take a helicopter to take him to Camilla. to Sandringham.

At that moment, both of them greeted the crowd smilingly from the back seat of the car.

King’s health

Charles III, 75, began treatment for an unspecified type of cancer on Monday, less than 18 months after acceding to the throne. Although he will continue with some of his administrative functions, the monarch will be absent from public life indefinitely.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said the disease was detected early.

Downing Street reported on Wednesday that the king’s weekly audience with the prime minister was held by telephone, unusual information about this traditional and totally private meeting between the monarch and the head of the government.

Face-to-face meetings should resume in two weeks, according to British media.

FUENTE: AFP