Japanese conductor Seiji Ozawa dies

TOKIO.- The Japanese Seiji Ozawa, acclaimed conductor, died at his home in Tokyo at the age of 88 after suffering heart failure. Although the news was confirmed by his representation agency this Friday, the event occurred on February 6.

According to the Asahi Shimbun newspaper, the funeral was held privately, only with family and close friends.

The musician was born in 1935 in the Chinese province of Manchuria. In those days the town was still a Japanese colony.

His first steps in music were taken in primary school, at which time he began studying piano. However, his passion for this instrument was cut short when, as a teenager, he broke his fingers playing rugby, a sport that he liked to practice.

It was then that Ozawa maintained his desire to be a professional musician, but opted for orchestra conducting.

Trajectory

In 1959, Seiji made the decision to move abroad.

Living in the United States, the maestro had the opportunity to meet classical music celebrities such as the composer and conductor Leonard Barnstein, of whom he later, in the 1961-1962 season, was an assistant at the New York Philharmonic.

He also conducted orchestras in Chicago and San Francisco; as well as in Toronto, Canada.

For 29 years, Ozawa worked as music director of the Boston Symphony Orchestra. One of the auditoriums of the prestigious institution today bears his name.

In 2002 he became chief conductor of the Vienna State Opera, Austria, until 2010.

