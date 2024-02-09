Shakira denies having defrauded the Spanish Treasury in 2018

MIAMI.- The fight of Shakira against Spanish justice continues. Through a video conference in which she participated from Miami, the Colombian singer denied having defrauded the Spanish Treasury of 6.6 million euros (7 million 113 thousand 315 dollars).

The statement was presented before the case that said entity opened last year, based on an investigation for an alleged tax crime committed by the Barranquilla woman.

The Pass of Espaa It is noted that Shakira assured that the accusations of the fiscal of Barcelona are not true, referring to an alleged corporate network that the artist used to evade paying taxes in 2018.

Acróstico’s interpreter claimed to have paid the amount of the tribute months ago.

Likewise, Mebarak denounced that the Tax Agency pressures her to accept responsibility that, in her opinion, does not exist for tax evasion between the years 2012 and 2014, according to the newspaper La Opinín.

In November, Shakira paid a fine of 7.8 million euros (8,406,645 dollars), after reaching an agreement with the Prosecutor’s Office and the Spanish Tax Agency for charges of evasion between 2012 and 2014. Although the singer never declared guilty and her legal team indicated that they had all the evidence for her to win the trial, Sasha and Milan’s mother agreed to pay the money to avoid jail in case the judge’s sentence was not in her favor.

What are the new charges based on?

However, before this hearing was held, the Barcelona Economic Crimes Prosecutor filed a new lawsuit against the Colombian for another fraud to the Treasury.

It was in August 2023, when Shakira paid the sum that she had allegedly defrauded. According to Univision, this step will allow you to benefit from a mitigating damage repair. This allowed a new agreement to be reached in the first case against him.

Now, the Prosecutor’s Office affirms that the fraud of 5.3 million euros (5 million 712 thousand 207 dollars) is due to the income from the tour The Golden, as well as the transfer of intellectual rights, and 773,600 euros (836,676 dollars) for the real estate and financial assets it owns in Barcelona.

The authorities affirm that the corporate framework helped him to present tax payments in order to ignore income in his declaration and expenses that were not appropriate were deducted. In this way, according to the Treasury, the singer lowered the tax payment quota.

The company they refer to is located in Luxembourg, and Shakira supposedly signed simulated contracts and: “it was merely a company filed for tax purposes only without any activity.”

Likewise, they assert that he maintained a company in Spain with which he recorded income and expenses from his tour, which had no real activity. The complaint adds another 17 shell companies in the Netherlands, Malta, British Virgin Islands, Panama, Bahamas, Miami, New York and Liechtenstein.