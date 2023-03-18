Cancun; He ignores the restraining order, continues to hit the woman

A man who does not care about authority continues to beat his ex-partner in the city of cancuneven though he has a restraining order for sexual abuse. The victim no longer knows what to do, since, despite the complaint filed, the man continues to come to the lady’s house to attack her.

The last attack occurred in region 100, there, the man arrived and did not care that the 5-year-old son of the women was present, he began to attack her, first he threw stones at her house, on several occasions, in the company of other men.

The woman called the police and in minutes they arrived, but, since they did not discover the suspects in flagrante delicto, committing the crime, they were not arrested or persecuted, but the officers started the victim to denounce them and told her that the more complaints, the more more years will be in jail.

The man was denounced for sexual abuse

According to the victim, who did not want to give her name for security reasons, she stated that the man already has a complaint filed with the State Attorney General’s Office for sexual abuse, FGE/QROO/CAN/FEDC.SLYDP/12/1286/2022.

The woman asks for help, since she is afraid to leave her house and that the man is waiting for her, so she asks that the authorities take action and prevent it from ending in a tragedy.