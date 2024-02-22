Carlos III receives the prime minister in person after cancer diagnosis

LONDON.- Charles III I received this week Prime Minister British, Rishi Sunak, in his traditional weekly audience, for the first time since the announcement of the cancer of the monarch, according to images from British television.

Since the announcement of the king’s illness on February 5, Charles III, 75, and the conservative prime minister had held their weekly Wednesday conversation by telephone.

At the meeting, the head of the Government was happy to see the king so well, conveying to him that the entire country is with the monarch.

Carlos III, for his part, highlighted the wonderful messages he has received since the announcement of his illness, adding that these testimonies made him cry.

Activities of Charles III

The king also participated on Wednesday afternoon in the Privy Council (Private Council), body in charge of advising the monarch.

Although he continued with some of his administrative functions, the monarch was absent from public life for an indefinite period after his illness was detected.

In recent times, Charles III only appeared in public addressing the church in Sandringham, in the east of England, every Sunday, where he spends many seasons.

Charles III began treatment for an unspecified type of cancer in early February, less than 18 months after acceding to the throne.

On February 6, one day after the announcement of his cancer, Rishi Sunak assured that the disease was detected in time.

The ailment was detected while passing through a hospital, at the end of January, to undergo surgery for benign hypertrophy of the prostate.

