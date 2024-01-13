Celebrity stylist reveals makeup trends for 2024

MIAMI.- Cuban makeup artist and stylist Millie Morales has more than 25 years of career in the world of beauty, and is one of the most requested experts by magazines such as People en Espaol, Hola, Rolling Stone En Espaol, Billboard and Vanidades among many others. In addition, she has a client portfolio that includes celebrities such as Roselyn Sánchez, Adamari López, William Levy, Rauw Alejandro, Chiquinquir Delgado, and a long list of television figures and Latin stars who leave their look in charge of this Cuban maid. in the municipality of Boyero, which is currently enjoying the success of its own makeup line BBellaByMillie, and its online store of the same name.

That is why this 2024 her #Creandolooks and her #AlaMillie tips promise to continue being a trend on social networks and on the pages of fashion magazines, so DIARIO LAS AMRICAS did not hesitate to contact her to find out what we should have in our cosmetic bag to look beautiful and radiant.

During 2023 we saw a change in the application of the blush or blush, where we incorporate the pink tone very close to the dark circles on the upper part of the cheekbones. In this way, we manage to give a more youthful lifting effect since by applying makeup upwards, we lift the face, giving it more luminosity, said the expert who, through her work, popularizes the cat eye style, intensifying both the internal corners and the as external, achieving striking styles full of passion.

This 2024, the trend of using little makeup, promoted by celebrities such as Alicia Keys, Jennifer Lawrence and Gisele Bndchen, will continue to be very present. All of them have shone on the red carpets with very little or no makeup, demonstrating natural, healthy and luminous skin, which is what allows us to shine from the inside out, said Millie Morales, who is also an ambassador for important brands that promote functional makeup, that is, products that provide benefits to the hydration and nutrition of the skin, beyond making us look beautiful through their tones and also an expert in hair and skincare for the renowned beauty brand Garnier USA.

Trends for 2024

Millie Morales affirms that the world of makeup is constantly reinventing itself and this 2024 promises to give way to new styles and trends, so we present some of those that will be trending.

Minimalist and harmonious makeup: This is achieved with a single product or color palette that allows you to create a uniform and much more natural style.

Light foundations: This 2024 we say goodbye to high-coverage, heavy foundations, and with a matte finish, as we seek to care for the skin with 2-in-1 products such as creams or tinted sunblocks, bases enriched with hyalurnic acid, and products with lighter finishes.

Eyebrows with a feathered effect and a laminated style: They will continue to be a trend that is here to stay.

Skin with a juicy appearance: It is achieved through radiant and healthy skin, highlighting the use of highlighters and products that reflect more light.

Glossy lips: The key is to always keep them hydrated and use satin tones and gloss finishes, as they add a touch of freshness and shine.

If you want to know more from the stylist and beauty expert, visit www.bbellabymillie.com/ or your profile on Instagram @bbellabymillie.