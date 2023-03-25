Water: Super Healthy & Deadly – That’s how important water is to health

Berlin

If you don’t drink enough, you get sick. Water can be a health booster. Too much of it can be deadly. Six phrases about drinking.

A normal person survives three weeks without eating – they have reserves in their body for that – but not three days without drinking. Water is important, vital. Water works wonders. Not only top models and health gurus swear by it. Paradox: Too much drinking is life-threatening. Six key phrases about drinking properly.

Water: obey thirst

A golden rule. With one but: Older people often do not feel thirsty and forget to drink. There is a formula among physicians according to which a person needs 30 to 40 milliliters of fluid per kilogram of body weight every day. This is how you arrive at the often-heard benchmark of one and a half to two and a half liters. But you don’t have to constantly walking around with a bottle of liquid in their luggage. It’s just a modern social norm.

The need varies from person to person, a matter of genetics and habits. When it's hot, more liquid evaporates through the skin. The same applies to a great effort. Most people know this from sports.

Too much water is useless – and can even be fatal

Drinking more water than your body requires is of no benefit. He eliminates it again. And yes, you can’t be alone with alcohol drink to death. According to biochemist Hans Braun, the cells in the body literally swell up. This leads to headaches and nausea, in the worst case it can be fatal. A Californian radio station provided the tragic proof of this – unintentionally, of course:













He had a competition to drink as much as possible without going to the bathroom.

A woman drank around seven liters in three hours .

. The sad result: the participant died.





Because the body not only needs water, but also salts, minerals and nutrients. When the body is flooded with water, salts and minerals are flushed out. As a result, the heart, kidneys, brain and lungs can be severely affected. The worst consequence: death from water intoxication. That’s exactly what the autopsy revealed on the victim of the radio competition. There has also been a fatality at the “Ironman” in Frankfurt because an athlete had drunk too much water without salts and minerals such as sodium.

Tap water is sufficient

The water from the tap, especially in Germany, can in things purity easily keep up with mineral water. It’s also cheaper and has the lower carbon footprint. If you find it too boring, you can try an aroma kick: flavored water, with flavoring additives from fruits or plants, or simply as a tea.

Water heals, makes you fit and beautiful

If you drink too little, your skin will become dry and wrinkled. If it contains more liquid, it will appear plumper. That usually looks nicer. A dehydrated body goes into energy-saving mode Drinking prevents fatigue and poor concentration. Water often helps against headaches; be it directly because you haven’t drunk enough, be it indirectly in the case of tension headaches. Drinking a glass of warm water or tea can help you relax.

Man is not a camel, he cannot store water. He has to drink regularly, not enough makes you sick, but too much too. Foto: Shutterstock

Warm water in the morning is a health booster

During the night, the body eliminates toxins. In the morning he is helped to flush them out. It is recommended to always consume water at room temperature. When it’s warm, it rains more digestion and metabolism at. It’s even said to help with weight loss. Scientists give an answer that is more familiar to lawyers: It depends.

A research team from the Charité in Berlin has evaluated studies published in specialist journals. These showed “that drinking water alone, but in combination with a diet, can support weight loss”.. However, it has been proven that water increases energy consumption. The Nutritionist Professor Hans Hauner refers to a study by the Charité. There, volunteers were given a glass of water in the morning, the energy consumption was measured and a short increase was seen. Just: “It doesn’t make you slim”says Hauner, “because this increase is only very short and slight”.

A drinking cure is not a fashionable novelty

“Drinking cures have a long tradition,” explains Professor Ingo Froboese from the German Sport University in Cologne. “Carried out for seven days, your body will thank you“. The effort is manageable: in the morning and before going to bed a large glass (0.3 liters) of lukewarm water, then a glass every hour, in the afternoon you can reduce the amount.

Many also swear by the Japanese water cure. you drink four small glasses of lukewarm water every morning immediately after waking up and again after every meal. It's not just about the quantity, but about the timing, about the right time. (ms)

