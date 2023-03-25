Minister celebrates financial reinforcement protocol with Casa do Artista

A signing of the protocol by the Minister of Culture, Pedro Adão e Silva, with Casa do Artista, translates “recognition of the social and cultural mission carried out” by the institution, and takes place on World Theater Day. The session is scheduled for 12:00.

The Government “assumes a commitment of sustained support that aims to promote the autonomy of artistic creation, demonstrated, namely, by the growth of the budget destined to the Theatre”, in the last year, says Pedro Adão e Silva, quoted in the communiqué.

“This measure reflects the Government’s growing investment in the consolidation of Theater in Portugal: in 2023, state funding for the sector adds up to a total of 33.64 million euros, which represents an increase of 27 percent in relation to the amount allocated in 2022, of 26.5 million euros”, adds the statement from the Ministry of Culture.

The values ​​of support for theater referred to by the Ministry of Culture result mainly from the different programs of the Directorate-General for Arts (DGArtes) and respective competitions.

As for the protocol with Casa do Artista, Pedro Adão e Silva’s office told the Lusa agency that the amounts in question will only be known on Monday, with the signing of the protocol.

