Thank you, friends: This was the (emotional) last transmission of ‘En familia con Chabelo’

Mexican television, for better or for worse, has always been full of moments that have marked the life of the audience. And without a doubt, Chabelo’s character (here we tell you the origin of the name) He gave us endless memories that will always remain with us. thanks to the transmission for 48 years of the program In family with Chabelo.

Hoy, with the devastating announcement of the death of Xavier López, who gave life to Chabelo for almost 50 yearsis that we remember the last transmission of In family with Chabelowhich was given on December 20, 2015, in one of the most emotional moments of television in our country.

Xavier Lopez as Chabelo / Photo: Quarters

The last time of Chabelo in ‘En familia con Chabelo’

On November 27, 2015, through a clip, Chabelo announced, to everyone’s surprise, that In family with Chabelo it would end at the end of that year. And that was how the last transmission of the program, after 48 years on the air, took place on December 20, 2015.

The owner of Televisa, Emilio Azcárraga was present and thanked both Xavier López and Chabelo for having spent so much time in the program and in the homes of Mexican families. He also told her that Televisa would always be her home.

Chabelo in the last broadcast of ‘En familia con Chabelo’ / Photo: Capture of YT Las Estrellas

Almost at the end of the program, after several contests, a musical presentation by Yuri, and even an interview with Mr. Aguilera, Chabelo sat in his chair and sang “Adiós, Superman”one of his greatest musical successes that announced the end of In family with Chabelo.

Finally, while Chabelo was wearing a Chicago jersey (his hometown) and with a broken voice, he said: “The time has come to turn off the lights of this studio, of this forum two that has given me so many good things on Sunday“.

He thanked everyone: moms, dads, granny, grandpa, friends and cuatitos, uncles, cousins. “Until next time. Thank you!“, and so the lights of the photo went out between applause and the program that marked the childhood of several generations in the country was dismissed.

